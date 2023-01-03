Bill Marrs, Rockwood

Mr. Bill Marrs, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1954, in Loudon, TN. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Marrs had a bachelor’s degree in history and education from ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He was also an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Lion’s Club in Harriman, TN. Every child he taught was considered his grandchild, and everyone was a member of #TeamMarrs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Daisy Marrs; and his brother: Eddie Paul Marrs. He is survived by:

Wife: Margaret Marrs of Rockwood, TN

Brother: John Marrs (Jo Ann) of Lenoir City, TN

Brothers-in-law: Loyd Quick (Sharron) of Fayetteville, TN, Lary Quick (Trina) of Flintville, TN

And his fur baby: Precious Libby

Along with all of his adoptive students/grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice. Mr. Marrs was a remarkable teacher that left a positive mark on every child that he talked to. He loved his students like they were of his own family, and in his mind, they truly were. He was Roane County’s favorite substitute teacher, and he will be greatly missed by everyone. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Bill Marrs.

