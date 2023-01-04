Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, Harriman

Mrs. Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, 80 of Harriman, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Betty worked as a Seamstress for many years and enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her husband: C.A. Smith.

Parents: John Anderson & Lavada Blaylock.

Three brothers: Lloyd Evert Blaylock, Ciecle Pat Blaylock, and Hubert Faye Blaylock.

Three sisters: Vernell Barnett, Janie Johnson, and Annette Walker.

She is survived by two daughters & sons-in-law: Carla & Don Hartman, and Roseanna & Andy Williams.

Brother: George Blaylock.

Sister: Barbara Roberts.

Four grandchildren: Cindy & Scott Guinn, Brandon Coley, Nicole & Bradley Goss, and Austin & Savanna Williams.

Eight great-grandchildren: Alexia Davis, Bryce Guinn, Amayah Goss, Braygan Goss, Bradaxe Goss, Emelia Williams, Elizabeth Williams, and Ero Williams.

And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Sugar Grove Baptist Church from 6:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Austin Williams officiating.    

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Lou Blaylock Smith.

