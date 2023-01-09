Betty L. Tedder, Harriman

Betty L. Tedder age 89 of Harriman, Tennessee went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church and accepted the Lord as her savior at a young age. She loved listening to gospel music and cooking for her family. She was undoubtedly one of the best cooks in East Tennessee. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Nannie Phillips, sisters, Geneva Tedder, Gladys Tedder, and Lucille Bowman, brothers Charles Tedder and Carl Tedder, and special niece Liz Kennedy.

Survivors include brother Ernest (Barbara) Tedder, special niece and caretaker Carlene Scott and a host of nieces and nephews that she considered to be her children.

The family will gather at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023, for a graveside service at Dyllis Cemetery. The Kyker Funeral home of Harriman is serving the Tedder family.

