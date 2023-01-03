Betty Jo Patterson, Frost Bottom Community

Betty Jo Patterson, age 72 of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home.

She was born on August 11, 1950, in Oliver Springs and enjoyed cooking, making candy, and shopping. But most of all, she loved her fur babies and spending time with her family.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Lenn Patterson; father, Rob Braden; daughter, Nova Patterson; sisters, Judy Pyles and Janie Burchfield.

Survivors include her son, Virgil “Spunky” Patterson, and wife Sheena; mother, Maudine “Dean” Patterson; brothers, Jimmy “Bruce” Braden; sister, Joyce Jones; grandchildren, Sydney, Houston, Nevaeh, Xzieah, Waverly; great-grandchildren, Violet, Raelynn, Wyatt, and Ashlynn; many half brothers and sisters, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Teresa Noe officiating. A graveside service will follow at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery in the Stephens Community of Morgan County.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lucille, Randal, and Cindy for the love and care that was shown to Betty.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Patterson family. www.Sharpfh.com.

