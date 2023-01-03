Betty Ann McMurray, Kingston

Betty Ann McMurray, 70, of Kingston, slipped from her earthly life and chronic health issues to begin a new heavenly life with her Creator early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022. She was born May 3, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan. However, her family moved back to east Tennessee when she was still a baby. She grew up in the Kingston area, married, and had a full life here.

Betty was predeceased by parents Mary Lee Kasior McDaniel and Ross Charles McDaniel, son Donald Reese McMurray, brother Ricky Ross McDaniel, and sister Martha Lee Clower Slagle.



Betty is survived by her adored husband of 51 years David McMurray, sister Sandra (Jerry) Foster of Alpharetta, GA, sister-in-law Rhonda Bingham of Knoxville, sister-in-law Sara Beth (George) Silverman of Memphis, her beloved Pit Bull Prince, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

While Betty’s life seemed too short, those of us blessed to be touched by her feel the imprint she leaves on our hearts which far exceeds the length of time she was here with us. We hold in our hearts her kindness, love, and charity toward others.



Betty worked several jobs including teacher’s aide, office manager for Child and Family Services, office manager for a heat and air contractor, clerical position at Y-12 National Security Complex, and as owner of an ice cream and deli shop in Kingston. In her retired years, Betty’s life was filled with her circle of friends and family whom she loved very much. She was an avid gardener, canner, cook, and baker, and enjoyed sharing her talents with all. However, her most important and happiest responsibility was her position as devoted Mother and Wife to her family.



Betty was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Harriman growing up and later a member of First Baptist Church of Kingston.



The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

