Baby Jaxon Lee Jones

Jaxon Lee Jones was born on January 6, 2023, and passed away on January 17, 2023.

Jaxon was the kind of baby everyone dreamed of having. He was so good. He never cried and was always so content. His favorite things in his short life was simply being held and cuddled by everyone that loved him. He loved to be swaddled up tight and to have his pacifier or fingers in his mouth. Ten days with our precious baby will never seem like enough, but in those days all he knew was unconditional love, and for that we can thank God.

Proceeded in death by great grandfathers, Odie Griffith and Howard Jones.

Survivors include his parents; Chasen and Mariah Jones of Oliver Springs, TN, brother; Noah Williams, grandparents; Ira and Carrie Jones of Wartburg, TN, Robbie and Jennie Griffith of Oliver Springs, TN, Gerald and Angel Britt of Oak Ridge, TN, uncles; Saylor Jones and Kandan Jones of Wartburg, TN, aunts; Raelee (Noah) Barnette of Wartburg, TN, Mattia (Davis) Kring of Harriman, TN, Susan Britt of Oliver Springs, TN, Sierra Beard of Rockwood, TN, Farren Davis of Oakdale, TN, great grandparents; Donald and Ruth Melhorn of Wartburg, TN, Glenda (Gary) Thomas of Wartburg, TN, Charlene Griffith of Oak Ridge, TN, and a host of great uncles and aunts, cousins, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 20, 2023, between the hours of 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Chris Bumbalough officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 am at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family. You may leave a condolence to the family on our website at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jaxon Jones, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

