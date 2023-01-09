Aude Clifton Foust Sr, Clinton

Aude Clifton Foust Sr. passed away on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023, at the age of 88 with his wife Betty Jean, and children by his side in Clinton, TN. He is with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. He was born on Dec 30, 1934, to Berlin and Ester Foust in Clinton, TN. He was a devoted husband, caring brother, that loved his children and grandchildren very much. He never met a stranger he was friendly to anyone that he came across.

He enjoyed serving the Lord as a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church where he was a trustee and the choir director for several years. If there was singing, he and his wife Betty were there. He wrote a song titled “Tears on the Alter.” He was a member of Clinton chapter of Gideons International.

He graduated from Clinton High School in 1952. He was a member of the Tennessee National Guard reserve from 1953 – 1956. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Clinton Fire Department. Most of his working career was spent as the owner/operator of Foust Garage on Main Street in Clinton, TN. Where he rebuilt transmissions from 1960 until retiring in 1999. This gave him more time to work in his garden, raise cattle, do woodworking, and travel across the country. He also enjoyed boating, Nascar, and camping. For several years he would take his family camping, he felt vacations were important so he would close his shop for vacation each year and go on an adventure.

He volunteered with the local Boy Scout troop for several years. He provided dinners for the North Clinton Elementary PTSA turkey dinner benefit for several years. He was very active with the Anderson Country AARP. He always enjoyed his work at the fair where he volunteered in the Home Décor Department. He enjoyed family gatherings at Christmas and the 4th of July where up to 50 family members would gather at his home to celebrate and reconnect with family members as they came for the celebrations. He could always stay busy clearing his property and cutting timber for the house he built. He enjoyed operating his high lift and any other heavy equipment.

Preceded in death by his parents Berlin and Ester Foust, Sister Nina Hembree, the mother of his children Magdalene Foust, grandson Charles Avery Henry lll, granddaughter Heather Foust, great grandson Gage Foust-Jackson and great-granddaughter Sophia Adkins.

Survived by his wife Betty, his sister Lucile Wright of Clinton, TN, his children Aude C. (Sandra) Foust, Jr, of Tennessee Ridge, TN, Curtis Foust of Clinton, TN, Debra (George) Carroll of Clinton, TN, Tammy (Earl deceased) Crawford of Edmond, OK, Tena Henry of Douglasville, GA, Darrell Foust of New Market, TN. Stepchildren Alta (Stanley deceased) Human of Mims, FL, and Jeanne Rutherford of Clinton, TN.

Grandchildren – Eric Bates, Misty Justise, Amanda Foust, Sarah Foust, Curtis Foust II, George Carroll II, Chad Crawford, Andrea Carrisquillo, Chris Henry, Brandy Conner, Jenny Nichol, Cecilia Ogle, and Kayla Lindsay. Step grandchildren Wayne Human and Stacie Human.

Great Grandchildren – Gavin Foust, Tanner Flynn, Eric Bates, Noelani Bates, Autumn Robinson, Noah Justice, Issac Justice, Damien Lagman, Kyssiah Lagman, Sapphire Foust, Salem Foust-Jackson, Legion Foust-Jackson, Noah Adkins, Kate Adkins, Clara Adkins, Ema Adkins, Colbayn Foust, Swayzee Foust, Chyan Cole, Anna Crawford, Natalya Carrisquillo, Christopher Henry, Chance Henry, Jordon Henry, Charlie McComas, Cash McComas, Sarah Miller, Aubrey Ogle, Presley Foust, Bayleigh Moore, Emberly Lindsay, Blakely Lindsay and step Great Granddaughter Brailey Human.

Great Great Grandchildren – Kingston Flynn, Cara Cole, Robert Cole.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1:30 PM and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for a 2:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in memory of Aude, to Gideon International, PO Box 536, Clinton, TN 37717. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

