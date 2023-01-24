Ashley Jordan Hagy, Harriman

Ashley Jordan Hagy, age 31 of Harriman, passed away on January 21, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She is preceded in by her mother: Annabelle Hagy.

Father: George Hagy.

Mawmaw: Christine Jones.

Brother: Matthew Hagy.

Uncle: Eddie Hagy.

And Nephew: Landon Hagy.

She is survived by her 2nd Mother and Father: Karen Hagy & Huey Butler of Harriman, TN.

Sibilings: Tiffany & Trendal Galyon of Ten Mile, TN, Melody Jones (Boyfriend Ben Reaves) of Harriman, TN, and Daniel Sexton of Harriman, TN.

Aunts and Uncles: Kay & Bill Golliher of Dalton, GA, Lynn Jones & Eden Inga of Monterey, TN, and Tina Kerley & Alan Gomez of Sparta, TN.

Special nephews and niece: Lucas Galyon, Camden Galyon, and Annabelle Galyon of Ten Mile, TN.

Special cousins: Christie Burns and Dusty Golliher, both of Dalton, GA.

The family will receive friends Saturday January 28, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 PM with Bro. Derick Stewart officiating.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers please send donations.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Ashley Hagy

