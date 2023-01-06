ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes

Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.

“ASAP of Anderson is proud of our work to make the roads in Tennessee safer” said ASAP’s Prevention Coordinator Chantel Harris. “Our efforts like hanging up signs to not drive drowsy at every high school in Anderson County and encouraging our Youth Ambassador Coalition teenagers to post safe driving messages at their school have certainly helped.”

Partners included Reduce TN Crashes and local law enforcement. The $20,500 grant given to the THSO by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Ford Driving Skills for Life has also played a part in the achievement.

Below are key points from 2021 to 2022, according to TITAN.

• Teen crashes reduced by 2.0% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

• Teen fatalities reduced by 6.5% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

• Crashes involving speed with teen drivers reduced by 9.1% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

To stay up to date with the latest news from ASAP, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn or visit www.asapofanderson.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

