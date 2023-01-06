ASAP of Anderson and THSO Help Reduce the Number of Teen Crashes

Brad Jones 6 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Anderson County, TN, January 2023 – ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022.

“ASAP of Anderson is proud of our work to make the roads in Tennessee safer” said ASAP’s Prevention Coordinator Chantel Harris.  “Our efforts like hanging up signs to not drive drowsy at every high school in Anderson County and encouraging our Youth Ambassador Coalition teenagers to post safe driving messages at their school have certainly helped.”

Partners included Reduce TN Crashes and local law enforcement. The $20,500 grant given to the THSO by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association and Ford Driving Skills for Life has also played a part in the achievement.

Below are key points from 2021 to 2022, according to TITAN.

• Teen crashes reduced by 2.0% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

• Teen fatalities reduced by 6.5% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

• Crashes involving speed with teen drivers reduced by 9.1% statewide compared to 2020 – 2021.

To stay up to date with the latest news from ASAP, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn or visit www.asapofanderson.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallaher Road Tuesday

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, on Tuesday, December 27, at 6:59pm, a pedestrian …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: