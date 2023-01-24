Alan Wayne Patty, Caryville

Alan Wayne Patty, age 46, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on January 21, 2023, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Alan was born November 22, 1976, in Lake City, Tennessee to Otis and Wanda Melton Patty. Alan was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and 4wheeling. Alan is preceded in death by his father, Otis Patty Jr., grandparents Otis Patty Sr and Nancy Phillips Patty, and Ike and Louise Blackwell Melton.

Survivors:

Mother   Wanda Melton Patty of Caryville

Son   Tristin Patty

Daughters   Sierra Patty

                   Makenna Patty

Brother   Tim Patty, wife Lacie of Caryville

                    Holly and Paige Patty

And a host of many other family members and friends are left to mourn Alan’s passing.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: To follow visitation at 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 1:30 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

