Adam Kenneth Heavilin, 34

Adam Kenneth Heavilin, age 34, passed away on January 7, 2023, with his father by his side. He was a member of High Places Community Church and Single Dads of Anderson County. He loved fishing, frisbee golf, animals, nature, night sky watching, and art history. Adam worked construction but spent all his free time with his daughter, who he cherished above all else.

Adam was preceded in death by daughter, Charlotte; grandparents, Gayle & Roland Kuebrich and Jean & Robert Jones; great grandparents, Madge Money-Penny and Eunice & Ken Perkins; and cousin, Jennifer Ball. Survivors include daughter, Victoria Skye Heavilin; wife, Rachel Swenson; father, Garry D. Heavilin; mother, Candy Heavilin; brothers, Bryan L. Davis & wife, Stacy and Jayson Heavilin & wife, Leslie; sister, Angela Silas & husband Eugene; cousins, Amanda Davis, Cierra Wheeler, Ayden & Bryce Silas, and Christian & Mikaela Heavilin; special friends, Jamie Lemmons, Cris & Mike Jones, and Lucas Coe-Starr.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Bill Boqusz for administering CPR until EMS arrived and all the emergency medical personnel for working so diligently to try and save Adam prior to his admission to the emergency room.

The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Pastor David Allred officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Adam, please visit our floral store.

