Wilma “Cookie” Ryans, Harriman

Mrs. Wilma “Cookie” Ryans, age 78, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 3, 1944, in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Ryans was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Harriman and the Laurel Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also played the piano for several different area churches over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Frank Cook & Pauline Katherine Parks Cook; husband, Lloyd Ryans; children, Donna Ryans Green, Tony Haverland, and Dana Ryans Hall; and sister, Fran Bain.

Survivors include:

Children & Their Spouses: David Haverland (Stacey) of Rockwood, TN

Larry Franklin Ryans (Lisa Michelle) of Harriman, TN

Timothy Allen Ryans of Jamestown, TN

Lloyd Alvin Ryans of Calhoun, GA

Grandchildren: Chris, Samantha, Connor, Amber, and Andrea, and several other Grandchildren

Several Great Grandchildren

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends

Special Friend: Connie Wilson of Harriman, TN

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Greg Russell officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Wilma “Cookie” Ryans.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

