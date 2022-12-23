Wiliam Lee “Bill” Boring, 58

Wiliam Lee “Bill” Boring, age 58, passed away on December 21, 2022. Bill was a former police officer, first in Lake Charles, Louisiana before transferring to Blount County Sheriff’s Department. He also worked as a firearms instructor and most recently, for Clayton Homes.

Bill was preceded in death by mother, Jane Green; brother, Frank Boring; and grandparents, Chesley & Evelyn Ruth Boring and William & Florence Langer. Survivors include children, Lee Ard, Ashlee Lovejoy & husband, Jared, and Tamra Hoyt & husband, Sabastian; grandchildren, Melinda & Madison Lovejoy, and Killian, Kayla, Shelby, Kobly, and Michael Hoyt; father, Robert Lee Boring and wife, Gail; brother, Robert Lee Boring II and fiancé, Jo Lewzey; sister, Shawn Marie Kitchens; sister-in-law, Fran Hanks, nieces, Star, Rachel, Taylor, Tabitha, and Mackenzie; nephews, Bryan, James, Jimmy, Nathan, Ethan, and James; and many other relatives & loved ones.

Family & friends will meet at 2 pm Friday, December 30, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial park for graveside services with Rev. David Cantrell officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

