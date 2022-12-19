Virginia Faye Hale Presley, Crossville

Ms. Virginia Faye Hale Presley, age 55, of Crossville, TN passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. She was born December 8, 1967, to Clayton Hale Sr. and Jewell Lee Hale in Crossville, TN. She was a shift manager for years at McDonalds. She is preceded in death by her parents: Clayton and Jewell Hale; brother: Clayton Hale Jr.; niece: Taylor Hale. She is survived by:

Niece: Selena Tuttle

Sister: Lynn Spivey

And numerous family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Evans Mortuary with a cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the funeral service by contacting Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Virginia Presley.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

