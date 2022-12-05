Vicky ‘Jane’ Collins, Fairborn

Vicky ‘Jane’ Collins age 86 of Fairborn, passed away on November 30, 2022. Jane was born September 4, 1936, in Harriman, TN to the late Sam H. and Bonnie (Ballard) Ruffner. In addition to her parents, Jane was proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Clarence, in 2011; brother James Ruffner, and sisters Sammie Lou Smith, Penny Roysden, and Jean Pate.

Jane is survived by son, Mark Collins of Avon, IN; daughter, Beth Cassidy and husband Michael of Fairborn; two granddaughters, Ashley and Allie Cassidy; and great-granddaughter, Ava; two sisters, Jerry Freels of Marietta, Ga and Dianne (Sam) Slatton of Quebec, TN; and brother-in-law, Larry Pate of Smyrna, Ga. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane was employed by Ohio Bell before her, and her husband started their family. Once she became a dedicated mother, staying home to raise her children, she volunteered as a Clinic Aide with Fairborn City Schools at Five Points Elementary. She returned to work at Wright State University and retired from Management, Consulting, and Research (MCR), Inc.

The family will receive friends at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Ohio on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home, Tuesday,6 December 2022 at 11 AM with Steve Stiglich officiating. Interment will follow in the Byron Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may St Jude’s Children’s Hospital

