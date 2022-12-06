Veronica Goans, Knoxville

Veronica Goans age 31, of Knoxville, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born June 14, 1991, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Farragut High School. Throughout her life, she loved to color and was always willing to help others in need. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lillie Grace Goans, and her mother, Dorothy Currie.

She is survived by her children, Trenton Goans, Kensley Goans, and Makayla Goans; father, Wendell Goans & wife Blanca; brother, Wesley Goans; half-brothers, Alex Rogers, and Maxwell; step-brothers, John York and Jacob York; step-sister, Elisa Wilson.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel with Jimmy Connaster officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

