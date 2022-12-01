Vega Cafe and Smokehaus Gives Back for Thanksgiving

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

To celebrate their fourth anniversary in Norris, Vega Cafe and Smokehaus once again cooked up 300 complimentary turkey dinners for distribution in town. The first 50 were given to residents of Norris Gardens Apartments, while the remaining 250 were up for grabs at the restaurant on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Owner/chef John Fletcher wanted to thank the community for its support by living up to the restaurant’s motto: “Feed Everybody!”

This story was reprinted from the Norris Bulletin. For more information contact the Norris Bulletin by email at NorrisBulletin@gmail.com.

