Valerie Ann Fateley, Clinton

Valerie Ann Fateley of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 65. She was born to George (G.B) Comer and Edith Mae Winchester Comer on February 14, 1957.

Valerie grew up in LaFollette, TN then later became a long-time resident of Clinton, TN. She was a beloved and valued employee of Hoskins Drug Store for the past 20 years, as a Pharmacy Technician.

She was preceded in death by her parents- George Comer and Edith Comer, brother Gary Comer, sisters Brenda Marple, Debra Bolton, and Patricia Proffitt, and husband Jay Fateley.

Valerie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Lisa Emert and husband Bryan; grandchildren-Reagan Glandon and Chase Glandon-who were one of the greatest joys of her life, Cody Emert and wife McKenzie and son Jax, along with many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the Chapel. www.holleygamble.com

