Una P. Simmons Gouge, 97, Harriman

Una P. Simmons Gouge age 97 of Harriman, Passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. She belonged to Walnut Hill Baptist Church since 1952. Una was Roane County Mother of the year in 1989. She worked for 35 years for 5 insurance agencies and also volunteered at the Harriman Hospital Gift Shop for 17 years. She was preceded in death by her husbands James Landon Simmons Sr., and Edward Gouge, son Melvin Page, mother Lydia Branam, stepfather Dyke Branam, half-brother Paul Branam, sister Helen Harmon, brother Bud Buford Plemens, and daughter in law Donna Simmons.

She is survived by her sons James Landon, Jr (Angie) Simmons, and Ronald Simmons of Berea, KY

Chuck (Mary) Simmons, of Harriman,

daughter Sandra (Dave) Sessoms of Hendersonville, TN,

daughter-in-law Glenna Page of Kingston, TN,

sister Virginia Craighead Daytona Beach, FL,

13 Grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m., Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Burial 10:00 am Monday, December 12, 2022, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Gouge Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Una P. Simmons Gouge please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

