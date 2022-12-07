Travis Wade Smith, Rocky Top

Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Rocky Top passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1990, in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT Sports, fishing, hunting, and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith, and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
Survivors Include:
Father Delbert Smith & Joann Rocky Top
Mother Synthia Smith & Dennis Pennington Clinton
Daughter Emma Smith LaFollette
Grandfather Luster Simpson & Wife Sue Caryville
Sisters Kylie Smith & Wife Jessica Smith Knoxville
Brittany Parris & Husband Andrew Chattanooga
Niece Diana Parrish Chattanooga
Special Uncle Anthony Simpson Jacksboro
Step Brother Tyler Lambert & Christy Dandridge
Step Sister Paige Lambert Rocky Top
A Host of special Cousins, Relatives, and Friends
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in precession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 1:00 PM burial.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Travis Wade Smith, please visit our floral store.