Travis Wade Smith, Rocky Top

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Rocky Top passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1990, in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT Sports, fishing, hunting, and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith, and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.

Survivors Include:

Father                        Delbert Smith & Joann                              Rocky Top

Mother                       Synthia Smith & Dennis Pennington         Clinton

Daughter                   Emma Smith                                              LaFollette

Grandfather              Luster Simpson & Wife Sue                       Caryville

Sisters                      Kylie Smith & Wife Jessica Smith              Knoxville

                                 Brittany Parris & Husband Andrew            Chattanooga

Niece                        Diana Parrish                                            Chattanooga

Special Uncle           Anthony Simpson                                      Jacksboro

Step Brother            Tyler Lambert & Christy                             Dandridge

Step Sister              Paige Lambert                                            Rocky Top

A Host of special Cousins, Relatives, and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in precession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 1:00 PM burial.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Travis Wade Smith, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Veronica Goans, Knoxville

Veronica Goans age 31, of Knoxville, passed away at her residence on Monday, November 28, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: