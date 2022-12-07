Travis Wade Smith, Rocky Top

Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Rocky Top passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1990, in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT Sports, fishing, hunting, and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith, and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.

Survivors Include:

Father Delbert Smith & Joann Rocky Top

Mother Synthia Smith & Dennis Pennington Clinton

Daughter Emma Smith LaFollette

Grandfather Luster Simpson & Wife Sue Caryville

Sisters Kylie Smith & Wife Jessica Smith Knoxville

Brittany Parris & Husband Andrew Chattanooga

Niece Diana Parrish Chattanooga

Special Uncle Anthony Simpson Jacksboro

Step Brother Tyler Lambert & Christy Dandridge

Step Sister Paige Lambert Rocky Top

A Host of special Cousins, Relatives, and Friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, December 9, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in precession to the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, TN for a 1:00 PM burial.

