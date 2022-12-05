Tony Dewayne Smith Sr, Harriman

Mr. Tony Dewayne Smith Sr, age 39 of Harriman, formerly of Crossville, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1983. Tony worked at DWK and attended If I Be Lifted Up Church. He is preceded in death by his grandfather: James Goberg; Brother: Tyler Morris. He is survived by:

Son: Tony Smith Jr

Father: Gary Smith

Mother: Sherrie Goldberg

Fiancé: Amanda Godsey

Stepchildren: Alley Keyes, Travis Keyes

Sister: Kaylie Slaven

Brothers: Eric Goldberg, David Jolley, Mark Jones

Grandparents: Alec & Linda Smith, Billie Goberg Woody

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. A private interment will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be posted soon.

