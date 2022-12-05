Tony Dewayne Smith Sr, Harriman

Mr. Tony Dewayne Smith Sr, age 39 of Harriman, formerly of Crossville, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1983. Tony worked at DWK and attended If I Be Lifted Up Church. He is preceded in death by his grandfather: James Goberg; Brother: Tyler Morris. He is survived by:
Son: Tony Smith Jr
Father: Gary Smith
Mother: Sherrie Goldberg
Fiancé: Amanda Godsey
Stepchildren: Alley Keyes, Travis Keyes
Sister: Kaylie Slaven
Brothers: Eric Goldberg, David Jolley, Mark Jones
Grandparents: Alec & Linda Smith, Billie Goberg Woody
And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. A private interment will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be posted soon.