Tommy Edward Stinnett, Rockwood

Mr. Tommy Edward Stinnett, age 78 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born on November 4, 1944, in Rockwood. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying planes when he was able. He was an avid tool collector. He worked for many years as a parts manager for various automotive dealers around east Tennessee. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents: Tom W. Stinnett and Gladys Smith Stinnett; Sister: Joyce Isaacs. He is survived by:

Wife: Wilma Jean Stinnett

Daughters: Carmen Williams, Tonia Trent (Michael)

Grandchildren: Deion Stinnett, Kamisha Youman, Tyesha Hoilett (DeWayne), Tyreke Gillespie

5 Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Mickey Adams, Carolyn Wilson

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 with Rev. Jim Didlake officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tommy Edward Stinnett.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

