Timothy Wayne Thornton, Coalfield

Timothy Wayne Thornton of Coalfield, TN went to be with the Lord at the age of 62.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and mother, Betty Thornton, both of Coalfield;

He also leaves behind his sons, Evan Thornton and wife Kimberly of Oliver Springs and Matthew Thornton of Knoxville;

Stepson, Zach Patterson, and wife, Jill Deluca Patterson of Smithville, NC;

Along with grandchildren, Isabella Thornton, Joshua Schubert, Jake Thornton, Amelia Thornton, and Jaxon Thornton, all of Oliver Springs;

Brothers, Michael Thornton of Oliver Springs and Greg Thornton of Coalfield;

Tim and Brenda were soul mates for 31 years and went on a number of fun and exciting adventures together out West. Tim loved the Lord, his music, and his sons and grandchildren more than anything. He had a wonderful, kind heart for others and never met a stranger. He always saw the good in everyone and wanted to help people in any way that he could. Another great joy in his life was his dog, Molly. She was always by his side and was his constant protector. Tim will be remembered and loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Cremation has been chosen and the family will plan a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

To leave a note for Tim’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Timothy Wayne Thornton, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

