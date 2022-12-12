Timmy E. Dash, Kingston

Mr. Timmy E. Dash aged 81 of Kingston, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 peacefully at home. He was a veteran of the US Marines with highest rank of Sergeant and served in the Vietnam War. He did many different things throughout his life, including working as a game warden, plumber, sheriff, commercial fisherman, and home remodeler, among other things. His sons have wonderful memories of spending time with him in nature, hunting, and fishing. Timmy E. Dash was born in Harlan County, KY, and lived in many places, including Los Angeles, CA, and Eddyville, KY. He met his wife in Michigan, although she only lived two counties away from him in KY. He was a very devoted husband and father. He is preceded in death by his mother America Scott, his stepfather Clifford Scott, and grandparents Park and America Taylor.



The survivors are his wife of 56 years, Loretta Dash of Kingston, TN; son John F. Dash of Kingston, TN; son Reagan T. Dash and wife Karen Dash of Kingston, TN; sister Peggy Scott and husband Calvin Scott of Lafollette, TN; grandchildren John D. Howe and Amanda K. Howe of Kingston, TN.



The family would like to express a special thank you to the Roane County EMS, Roane County Sheriff, and Kyker Funeral Home for showing such compassion during a difficult time. We also appreciate our church family at Morrison Hill Christian Church, and numerous other friends and family for showing such kindness.



All are invited to attend the memorial service to be held at Morrison Hill Christian Church, 106 Morrison Hill Circle, Kingston, TN 37763, on Saturday, December 17th, at 2 PM, with brief visiting time afterwards.

A service will be held in Harlan, KY at the Taylor Family Cemetery on January 17, 2023 (on his birthday) at 2 PM for friends and family. He wishes for his ashes to be placed near his grandparents. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Dash Family.

