Tim Boyd, Westel

Mr. Tim Boyd, age 63 of Westel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on October 24, 1959, in Rockwood. He worked for Energy Solutions for a number of years as security. He was a fireman with the Cumberland County Fire Department, and also served as the Captain of the Westel Fire Department. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his granddaughter, Journey. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jackie Dean Boyd and Wanda Sue Brock Boyd and his grandson: Brody Case. He is survived by:

Wife: Rhonda Boyd

Daughter: Misty Boyd

Granddaughter: Journey Faith

Sister: Tonia Burgess (Mike)

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Tim Boyd.

