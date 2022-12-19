Thomas Brown, Heiskell

Thomas Brown, age 79, of Heiskell, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Thomas was born March 3, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Joe and Blanch Brown. Thomas was a watchmaker/trader at heart. Thomas loved anything that was antique especially antique cars that he loved to rebuild. He also loved watching Western Movies. In his free time, Thomas loved watching his grandchildren play softball, going to flea markets, and playing jokes on his family and friends he was a jokester. Thomas was a family man and prioritized his family above anything else in his life. As a husband, father, grandfather, and friend he will be remembered for his loving, generous, and kind heart. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Crowe, and brother-in-law, Lynn Easterday.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Christine Brown of Heiskell; children, Thomas Alan Brown & wife Sonya of Heiskell and Sherry Brown of Heiskell; grandchildren, Nathan Brown & wife Bethany of Heiskell and Luke and Makayla Davidson; great-grandchildren, Kaisley, Kellyn, and Kardyn Brown; brothers, Sam Brown, Donald Brown, Harold Brown, and Michael Brown; sisters, Joyce Williams, Karen Cochran, and Wilma Pierce; sister-in-law, Wanda Eidson; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Charles Tindell officiating. His graveside will be 12:00 pm, Wednesday at Wolfe Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Base Knox Elite, in honor of Thomas H. Brown. These donations are to help support his great-grandchildren’s ball teams, as he loved watching them play ball. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

