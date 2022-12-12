Thelma Marie Creel Justiss, 96, Harriman

Thelma Marie Creel Justiss age 96 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home. She was born May 17, 1926, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to N F and Bertha Fleming Creel. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Thelma loved spending time with her family, traveling, and reading. She was preceded in death by her siblings Harvel Creel, Corrine Jacobsen, Robert Creel, Bim Burnham, Faye Galloway, son Glenn E. Justiss, great-grandchildren Anna Claire and Silas Tate Wright.

Survivors include:

Daughters Twilah Roberson of Harriman,

Angela (Jessie) Jordan of Daingerfield, Texas,

Gayla (Rick) Cox of Harriman,

13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren,

Brother Frank Creel, Jr. of California,

Special friends Bonnie and Andy Strickland of Powell and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

“You’re invited! We’re hosting a party for Thelma Justiss (Nana) on Tuesday, December 13, 6:30- 7:30 pm (we’ll linger later) at Two Rivers Church Roane County. Nana didn’t care too much for funerals, but she loved a good party. She always wanted to know if there would be food and games so that’s how we want to honor her. Refreshments will be served, games played (Thelma Trivia), favorite Christmas hymns, and an open mic to share a favorite memory or two (be ready to share). Friends and family are excited to gather and celebrate her homecoming with her Lord Jesus Christ and the friends and family that have gone on before her.“

“In lieu of flowers, please donate in Thelma’s honor to:

AGAPE

4555 Trousdale Drive

Nashville, TN 37204

or

KARM

PO Box 3310

Knoxville, TN 37927

Also, for family and friends living in Texas, there will be a Celebration of Life held in Daingerfield, TX on Jan 7, 2023, at the Daingerfield Church of Christ.”

