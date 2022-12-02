Terry Cecil Duncan, Briceville

News Department 23 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.

Survivors Include:

Girlfriend of Five Years         Patsy Smith

                                                Doc Duncan and Miki Duncan

Daughters                               Tiffiny Davis

                                                Tera Seyfried

Sister                                       Janette Duncan

Grandchildren                         Jordan Meyers, Josh Davis, Jessie Davis, Jacob Ollberding

                                                Jesse Mays, Abigail Seyfried, and Gabriel Seyfried

Special Friends Johnny Mack Wilson and Connie

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:15 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Ridgeview Cemetery in Caryville for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry C. Duncan, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Joseph Lee Gray, 90

Joseph Lee Gray, age 90, a former U.S. Army veteran, died peacefully on November 15, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: