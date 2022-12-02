Terry Cecil Duncan, Briceville

Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.

Survivors Include:

Girlfriend of Five Years Patsy Smith

Doc Duncan and Miki Duncan

Daughters Tiffiny Davis

Tera Seyfried

Sister Janette Duncan

Grandchildren Jordan Meyers, Josh Davis, Jessie Davis, Jacob Ollberding

Jesse Mays, Abigail Seyfried, and Gabriel Seyfried

Special Friends Johnny Mack Wilson and Connie

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Friday, December 3, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:15 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Ridgeview Cemetery in Caryville for a 12:00 Noon graveside service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terry C. Duncan, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

