Sylvia Alexander Gordon, Ten Mile

Sylvia Alexander Gordon age 84 of Ten Mile, TN passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones and family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born July 14, 1938, in Loudon County and was a graduate of Midway High School in 1956. Sylvia was a faithful member of Luminary United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir.

Preceded in death by her husband Brad Gordon Jr.,

son Terry Gordon,

sisters Pauline “Sis” McNew, Mary Kate “Bunt” Wicker, and Janie Snyder,

brothers Ray, Sam, Ralph, Dink, Paul, Arnold, and Russell Alexander.

Survived by daughters Tammy Narramore, Cynthia Fielden (Dave), and Missy Richardson (Billy) all of Ten Mile, brother David Alexander (Wanda) of Sweetwater

grandchildren; Colt, Shane, Chas, Laura, Aaron, Alex, Emily, Clorissa, and Will; great-grandchildren Trey, Tyson, Seth, Grelyn, Cambry, Cooper, Mia, and Ralphie. Many beloved nieces, nephews.

Special friends and caregivers include Joyce Woody, Melba Levi, Barbara Flowers, Kelly Narramore, Joyce Ingram, Janie Hughes, and Stacey Rogers. Special thanks to Covenant Hospice.

Funeral 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Luminary United Methodist Church with the Reverend Wayne Headrick officiating. Burial will follow in Luminary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Luminary United Methodist Church. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Gordon Family.

