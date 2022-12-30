Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright

Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Steve was preceded in death by his Mother, Oma Giles; Sisters Darlis Burford and Dorothy Bray; Grandson Stephen Seiber; Nephew Jimmy Campbell; and Son-in-law Mickey Steelman.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Deanna Cooper Seiber; Son Steven Seiber; Sisters Hazel Campbell (Harold) and Joann Headrick (Earl). Also, surviving are stepdaughters Kathy Steelman, Sherry Oody (Barry), Susie Kuliasha (Mike), and Pam Diden (Jake). Steve was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild: Derek Freels, Jeremiah Richardson, Kasey Stout, Bobby Collins, Michelle Alexander, Megan Deheck, Tommy Steelman, Marie Miles (Brent), Jay Oody (Krista), Ian Kuliasha (Jasmine), Cary Kuliasha (Alicia), Andrea Jones (Chris), and Andrew Kuliasha. Great Grandchildren are Madison Starkey, Scott Alexander (Deme), Jordan Logan, Emma Deheck, Kaitlin and Thomas Steelman, Nikita and Anastasia Kuliasha, Hazel Jones, Callum McGrew-Kuliasha, Avery, Evan, Cason, and Alley Miles, and George and Hannah Oody; Great-Great Grandson Caeden Logan spent Thanksgiving 2022 with Papa Steve and Nana in the Great Smoky Mountains!

This soldier stood at attention that evening for his final inspection before his heavenly commander with his uniform pressed, boots polished, and brass shined as he took his final assignment in Lord’s Army!

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Sunbright First Baptist Church from 1 until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held with full-military honors beginning at 2 p.m. followed by interment at Sunbright Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Steve’s memory to American Legion Post 149, 202 South Kingston St., Wartburg, Tennessee 37887. Schubert Funeral Home and the Reverend Michael Hammonds are leading arrangements.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber.

