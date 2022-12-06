Shirley J. Davis, Lancing

Shirley J. Davis, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Shirley loved Jesus and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She loved to get together with family and play guitar and sing hymns and work on her word search puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her son: George T. Davis; parents, Elmer and Effie Human of Lancing TN; husband, Russell Roy Davis; brothers: Lawrence, Charles, Clayton, Howard, and David Human; sisters: Evangeline Williams and Catherine Human Hardwick.

She is survived by her children: Philip Davis and wife Michelle of Murfreesboro, TN; Kathy Olmstead and husband, Seth of St. Cloud, FL; Grandchildren: Philip, Josie, Tanner, and Tyler; Brother: Sonny Human; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 at Shubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN. The funeral and graveside service will follow at 2:00 with Bro. Roy Langley officiating at Fairview Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shirley J. Davis.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Shirley Davis, formerly of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

