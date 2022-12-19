Shelby Jean Morton, 80

Shelby Jean Morton passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Murphy North Carolina on May 30, 1942. She retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory and coached the Optimist Girls softball for many years. She touched many lives.



She leaves behind, daughter Teena Hedrick and husband Steve, grandchildren; Steven Hedrick wife Madison, and Anna Hedrick. Survived by her brother Ronnie Hughes, wife Reba, sister Linda Garrett and husband Alan. A host of nephews and nieces.



Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ronnie Nickell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roane County Animal Shelter. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Morton Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Shelby Jean Morton please visit our Sympathy Store.

