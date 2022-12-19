Sharron Lynn Reeves, Knoxville

Sharron Lynn Reeves 75 of Knoxville passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Turkey Creek Medical Center. Sharon was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana. She worked at All Occasion Catering and later retired as a bookkeeper for Alignment Engineering Hurst Tools. Sharron enjoyed crafting as a hobby and spending time with her dogs.

Preceded in death by her parents John Cornwell and Dorothy Alice (Caipen) Cornwell.

Survived by her son Heath Trillingham and wife Loretta of Knoxville. Grandchildren William Glaser (Kyliey), Trevor Trillingham, and fiancé Kristina.

Graveside service Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 11:00 a.m at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens 1501 Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

To leave a note for Sharron’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharron Lynn Reeves, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

