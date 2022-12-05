Sharon Lee Goss, Rockwood

Mrs. Sharon Lee Goss, age 64 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on July 14, 1958, in Knoxville. She worked for 20+ years at the Baptist Hospital as a surgical tech, then taking on the role of being a special education bus driver for Roane County Schools. Special education was her calling, and she enjoyed her time working with the children. She is preceded in death by her husband: James Timothy “Tim” Goss; Parents: Jack and Allie Gilreath; Brother: Christopher Gilreath; and sister: Janie Shannon. She is survived by:

Daughters: Nicole Lee Goss, Christa Gilreath, and Sidney Gilreath

3 Grandchildren: Kiley & Nixon Alexander, Caroline Snyder

Sister: Jackie Henline (Paul)

Nieces & Nephews: Jennifer Gilreath, Abigail Black, Nick Shannon, and Alex Henline

Along with many friends in the community

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 with Rev. Steve Parker officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

