Scott Randall Freels, Oliver Springs

On December 21, 2022, Scott Randall Freels, age 62 of Oliver Springs, TN was welcomed into Heaven by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his beloved parents, Lester and Joyce Freels.

Scott was well known for his musical and artistic talents. He took an interest in drawing at a very young age and over the years perfected the art of freehand seen in his lettering of signs and racecars. Music also came naturally to him and was a very important part of his life. He was an excellent bass player, songwriter, and vocalist. He loved playing for people and continued to do so until he was physically unable.

Scott loved and was deeply loved by many. He is survived by a daughter, Megan (Ryan) Cheatham, grandson, Merrick Cheatham, brother, Gordan (Michelle) Freels, sisters, Brenda (Barry) Kilby, Phyllis (Mitchell) Kalos, Lisa (Jeff) Hester and several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Although we mourn our loss, we are grateful his body is healed and his soul is at peace.

To leave a note for Scott’s family, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott Randall Freels, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

