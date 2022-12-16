Sara A Bumpus, Clinton

Sara A Bumpus, age 76, of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Thursday, December 14, 2022. She was born in Knoxville, TN on December 12, 1946, to the late Amos and Myrtice Miller Offutt. Sara was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. In addition to her parents, Sara is preceded in death by, daughter Tracey Bumpus-Cook.

Survived by:
Sons……………. Jonathan Eric Bumpus and Brian Jeffrey Bumpus
Grandchildren……. Brittany Nichole Jared, Jordan Eric Bumpus, Jessica Noel Bumpus, and Sara Breann Bumpus
Great grandchildren……..Trevor, Blake, Greison, Kadence, Ahlyna, and Lucas
A host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12-2 PM with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Sara’s interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

