Russell Eugene Rhea, Clinton

Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton, TN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. Russell was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church here in Clinton. He was a family man who enjoyed being outdoors. In his free time, Russell loved to watch UT Sports, listen to music, hike, and go kayaking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Hugh Rex Rhea.

Russell leaves behind his mother, Wanda Rhea of Clinton, TN; mother of his children, Kathy Rhea of Clinton, TN; son, Cody Rhea and wife Kasi of Oliver Springs, TN; daughter, Chelsea Rhea and Matt Steffey of Clinton, TN; brothers, Jeff Rhea and wife Karen of Maryville, TN, Mike Rhea of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Barrett and Baylor Rhea. Russell also leaves behind his special friend, Shirley Manning; family friend, Jessica Duncan of Maynardville, TN, along with his friends and coworkers at Keurig/Dr. Pepper, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

The Rhea Family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Russell’s funeral service will begin at 8:00 p.m. with Pastors Jimmy Davidson and David White speaking. Family and friends will meet at Blowing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. for his graveside service. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Family of Russell Rhea.

