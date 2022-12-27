Ruby Ledbetter, Harriman

Mrs. Ruby Ledbetter, age 86 of Harriman, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Renaissance Terrace in Harriman, TN. She was born on September 30, 1936. She was a lifetime member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown. She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Lennie Poland Ledbetter; Sister: Daisy Chitwood (William); Brothers: Gene Ferguson (Margaret), James Ferguson (Mary Dean), and Carl Ferguson (Loma). She is survived by:

Husband of 64 years: Thomas Ledbetter

Son: Timothy Ledbetter (Teresa)

Stepson: Dusty Stout (Cheryl)

2 Grandchildren: Stephanie Havins (Sean), Christopher Ledbetter (Emily)

Brother: Charles Ferguson

Brother-in-law: Charles Ledbetter (Jeanette)

Sister-in-law: Deloris Arnold

And a host of devoted nieces, nephews, and other family members

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 in the chapel. Graveside and interment services will be held in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Midtown. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Ruby Ledbetter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation (The Pat Summitt Foundation 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902) and the Alzheimer’s Foundation (Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001). Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Ruby Ledbetter.

