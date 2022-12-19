Ronnie Lloyd McPeters, 77

Ronnie Lloyd McPeters passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1945, to Conrad and Myrtis McPeters in Oak Ridge. He leaves his wife, Janice Ruth of 53 years; Daughter, Kathie Creasey and her husband Jay and 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emillo Villasana,

Erin and Ethan Creasey; He also leaves to celebrate his life with his 3 sisters and 2 brothers,

Charlotte Y. Ingram, Linda Fay Ward, Gladys “Snookie” Womack, Jake and Jimmy McPeters.

He was lovingly known by his daughter as “Daddy-O”.

Ronnie was a proud member of Local #760 I.B.E.W. where he was to receive his 55-year pin next year. He was a Journeyman electrician. He traveled all over the United States for his job and was known by all his co-workers as “Monkey Man”. He has numerous friends who still kept in touch because he loved to talk. He had no formal education but graduated from the school of hard knocks! He read books on trade schools and worked to be able to get a good-paying job. He was able to overcome the mistakes of his youth such as, a quick temper, drinking, and smoking. He was strong enough to do hard work and become a man of good character. Ronnie was one in a million and he will be missed.

A Celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

To leave a note for Ronnie's family or to share a memory please sign the online guest book

