Riley Paige Evans, 5, Sunbright

Riley Paige Evans born February 2, 2017, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2022, with her mom and dad by her side.

She is preceded in death by her great-grandmother Velma Evans; great-grandmother Wilma Brown; aunt Brianna “Annie” Evans.

Riley leaves behind her parents Brandon & Amanda Evans; sisters Bailey and Tinley Evans; brother Bentley Evans and special family member Mackenzie Crowley; great grandparents Roger Brown and Doris Northrup and Eva & Oscar England; grandparents Jude & Teresa Evans, Roger & Genia Brown and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

The family will be having a private service at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Riley Paige Evans.

