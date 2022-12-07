Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Congratulates The City of Oak Ridge on Being Designated an American World War II Heritage City

Washington, DC – Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), reacted to the National Park Service (NPS) designating The City of Oak Ridge as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities across the United States. This designation is the result of nearly two years of Congressman Fleischmann’s work with the U.S. Department of the Interior to have Oak Ridge’s significant contribution to winning World War II recognized permanently.

“Oak Ridge played one of the most important roles of any city or community in the United States during World War II. The work conducted at Oak Ridge to develop the Manhattan Project was instrumental for our nation to triumph over evil during the War,” said Congressman Fleischmann. “Oak Ridge’s legacy has already been enshrined by the establishment of the Manhattan Project National Park, and the National Park Service’s designation of Oak Ridge as an American World War II Heritage City will further preserve the city’s legacy for countless generations of future Americans. I am proud to have led the Tennessee Congressional Delegation to have Oak Ridge designated our state’s one and only American World War II Heritage City.”

City Manager Mark Watson notes the significance of this designation: “Created secretly during World War II as a key location of the Manhattan Engineer District, Oak Ridge is a community which embraces the preservation of its history, and the unique role played on the home front during the United States’ involvement in World War II. The City appreciates the endorsement of our application by our federal, state, and local partners, particularly by Congressman Fleischmann, without which the application would not have been considered.

The American World War II Heritage Cities Program honors the contributions of local towns, cities, and counties. It commemorates the stories of the men, women, and children whose bravery and sacrifices shaped the U.S. home front during World War II and still impact our nation today. Only one American World War II Heritage City can be designated in each state or territory. Oak Ridge played a critical role in history and has been designated Tennessee’s American World War II Heritage City through the program

