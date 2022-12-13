Regina Carol Steelman “Genie”, Oak Ridge

Regina Carol Steelman “Genie”, age 54 of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Regina loved swimming, being outdoors, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family the most.

Regina was preceded in death by husband, Tony Randall Steelman; and father, Arnold Eugene Mayes.

Regina is survived by children, Brandi Fritts, Brandon Steelman, and wife Nicki, and Andrew Steelman; Grandchildren, Toni, Maria, and Lexi; Great Grandchild, Elijah Eugene; Mother, Carolyn Mayes; Brother, Patrick Scott Mayes; Loyal dog, Gizmo; Regina is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:00 – 12:00 in the chapel of Mott McKamey Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon. The graveside service will follow immediately after at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

