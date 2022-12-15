Rebecca “Becky” Lou Pratt, Oak Ridge

Rebecca “Becky” Lou Pratt age 61 of Oak Ridge passed away on November 30th, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was of the Christian faith and loved reading, fishing, and spending time with her son, her sisters and extended family.

Becky also enjoyed walking her dog, Ivan. She had a passion for cooking for her friends and neighbors.

Becky is preceded in death by her Mother, Mable, and stepfather, Darrell Saffels.

Becky is survived by her son, Christopher Carpenter of Oak Ridge;

Sisters: Charlotte Givens of Knoxville, Peggy (Dale) Condra, Sheila “Hope” & Harold Waddle, Sandi Messenger, Joy (Doug) Lowe, and Sherrie Carnley all of Oak Ridge;

She also leaves many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members and good friends.

A “Celebration of Life” is scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike from 1-3:00 pm.

Covenant Hospice Chaplin Ginny Ireland will speak and offer a prayer of celebration.

To leave a note for Rebecca’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Lou Pratt, please visit our floral store.

