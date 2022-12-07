Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, Kingston

Phyllis Lee Pesterfield, age 77, of Kingston, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 9, 1945, in Roane County and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Phyllis loved her family and was a wonderful caregiver for many of them. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband, William B. Pesterfield; daughter, Regina L. Haymond; parents, Frank A. Grigsby & Ella G. Grigsby; siblings, George Grigsby, Mary Kyle, Robert Grigsby, Frankie Childs, Margaret Bruglio, Betty McDaniel.

SURVIVORS

Son                              Dr. William Pesterfield, Jr. of Kingston

Grandchildren          Matthew Pesterfield of Kingston

                                    Keyla Pesterfield of Powell

                                    Gracie Haymond of Kingston

                                    Gabbie Haymond of Kingston

                                    Duncan Haymond of Kingston

Great-grandchildren  Lukas, Cristina, Cayden, Briella, Ava, Beniah

Brother-in-law             Paul McDaniel of Sweetwater

Special Sister in Christ, Patsy Day of Kingston

A host of special nieces & nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Jason Brackin officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

