Peggy Weber Palko, 90, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, at the home she and her late husband, Joe, built by hand in Harriman, Tennessee.

Peggy was born January 11, 1932, in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she grew up and graduated from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing. Peggy’s nursing school roommate, who was Joe’s cousin, introduced the pair who soon married and settled in Harriman. Peggy cared for patients at Harriman Hospital for over 40 years until her retirement in 1994. She was a devoted parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, where she served in many capacities and ministries through the years.

Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Robert Palko, parents Samuel and Hermine Weber, sister Joy Platt, and brother Ronald Weber.

Mrs. Palko is survived by sons Steve (Cathye), Mark (Debbie), Lawrence (Gwen), and Paul (Michael) Palko, and daughter Karen (Paul) Schulz. Peggy took great delight in each of her nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a granddog, who affectionately remember her as Granny.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A rosary, which Peggy and Joe prayed together nightly, will follow at 6 p.m. A requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, with Pastor Rev. Michael Sweeney presiding. A meal and fellowship will follow in the parish hall. Peggy will be buried alongside Joe at 2:30 p.m. at Palko Cemetery, a short stroll from their home on Palko Farm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, 535 Margrave Dr., Harriman, TN 37748.

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Palko Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

