Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallaher Road Tuesday

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, on Tuesday, December 27, at 6:59pm, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Gallaher Road in the 700 block. The report stated that a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 58 when a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck and killed. The pedestrian was identified as 78-year-old Gloria Simmons. The report stated that the 19-year-old driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No charges are expected to be filed.
