Patsy Garrison Baker, 88

December 28, 2022

Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants.

Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker; parents, Grover & Mae Garrison; brother, Jimmy Garrison; and nephews, Michael Degges, Greg Yates, and David Robbins.

Survivors include brother, Tommy Garrison; sisters, Wanda Yates & husband, Gene, and Imogene Robbins; several nieces & nephews; and special friend, Judy Willey.

The family will receive friends 2-3 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 3 pm with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. Patsy’s ashes will be interred at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

