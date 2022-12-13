OS man charged in shooting death of wife

A joint investigation by the TBI and the Oliver Springs Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of first-degree murder in the shotgun shooting death of his wife.

District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office says that Oliver Springs police officers were called to a home on Midway Drive at around 6:30 am Monday on a call of a domestic disturbance with violence, and when they arrived and made entry, spotted the body of 52-year-old Janice Newport at the foot of some stairs leading to the basement with an apparent gunshot wound. Her husband, 60-year-old Nathan Newton, remained in the home armed and refusing to come out, while also preventing emergency responders from attempting to treat his wife’s injuries during what was described as a brief standoff with officers from the OSPD and the Oak Ridge Police Department SWAT Team.

Newton surrendered to the authorities and was taken into custody. The DA’s office says that, in consultation with Oliver Springs Police Chief David Laxton, a joint decision was made to request the assistance of the TBI in the investigation. Search warrants were obtained for two residences in Oliver Springs, according to officials.

Monday afternoon, investigators obtained a warrant for Nathan Newport, charging him with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Anderson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Chief David Laxton stated, “We are saddened by the loss of life in our community and also grateful for the efforts of our Oliver Springs officers and our partners who helped bring about a quick arrest.”

Clark remarked, “Immediately my reaction is that this is a domestic dispute that turned into a loss of life and a tragedy.”

ACSD Booking Photo
NEWPORT, NATHAN L
Age: 60 

Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: W/M
Intake Date: 12/12/2022 03:33 PM
City: OLIVER SPRINGS
Arrested By Department: OLIVER SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

ChargeBond
FIRST DEGREE MURDER$1,000,000

