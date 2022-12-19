Norma Grace Matthews Carr, Crossville

Mrs. Norma Grace Matthews Carr, age 79 of Crossville, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 11, 1943, to the late Clyde and Lois Matthews. On June 10, 1961, Norma was married to Joseph Burley Carr. She has been a faithful member of Rinnie Baptist Church for her entire life. Norma loved her church and enjoyed her time directing Christmas plays, working with the youth, and cooking and serving at the numerous dinners and benefits.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde and Lois Matthews.

Her grandparents: Samuel and Della Scroggins, and Dillard and Ova Matthews.

Two brothers: Mark and Marvin Matthews.

One sister: Virginia Matthews Sisco.

And one niece: Abbigail Dixon.

She is survived by her husband: Joseph Burley Carr.

Three daughters: Sherry Carr Cross and her husband Richard Cross, Angela Carr Petree and her husband David Petree, and Nancy Carr Jones and her husband Darrell Jones.

Her granddaughter: Deborah Jones Bilbrey and her husband Ryan Bilbrey.

Six great-grandchildren: Joshua, Courtney, Cassidy, Caitlyn, and Caylee Bilbrey, and Maeleigh Netherton.

Three sisters: Marjennia Miller and her husband Danny Miller, Charlotte Bible and her husband Tommy Bible, and Melissa Martin and her husband Billy Martin.

One brother: Meral Matthews and his wife Karrie Matthews.

Along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 19, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Rinnie Baptist Church in Crossville. Funeral services will be Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM at the church with Bro. Rick Cravens and Bro. Vic Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Joshua Bilbrey, Ryan Bilbrey, Rick Jones, Austin Rose, Clint Martin, Greg Martin, David Claycomb, and Ronald Sisco will serve as pallbearers.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Norma Grace Matthews Carr.

