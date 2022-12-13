Noel Ray Helton, Rockwood

Mr. Noel Ray Helton, age 71 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 30, 1951, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a chemical operator at the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge Tennessee from which he retired. Mr. Helton was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Mae Helton; sisters: Jean Powers and Letha Helton; and brother: Jerry Helton. He is survived by:

Wife: Margaret Helton of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law: Debbie & Willie Schubert of Rockwood, Tennessee

Graveside and Interment services were held at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Larry Tilley officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Noel Ray Helton.

